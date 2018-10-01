There Are a Ton of Fashionable Films Playing in New York Right Now

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount

If Phantom Thread left you wanting to see more beautiful dresses onscreen, New York theaters Alamo Drafthouse and Metrograph are here to feed your fashion-film hunger — and just in time for the start of fall 2018 shows.

Both Alamo and Metrograph have comprehensive fashion-film series kicking off this week. Starting January 11, you can see Phantom Thread in 70mm as part of Alamo’s “Fashion in Film” series — one of only seven theaters in the country with 70mm capability. Films ranging from Funny Face to Zoolander are scheduled to follow.

Metrograph will begin its “Visionary Form” film series with a screening of Six Sides of Katharine Hepburn, a new Made to Measure (M2M) documentary on the actress directed by Oscar Boyson, who will be present with his co-director, Nate DeYoung, on January 14. (M2M is a co-presenter of the film series.) This will precede a screening of Sylvia Scarlett, in which Hepburn plays a cross-dressing woman named Kate.

If you aren’t able to make it to either of these series, consider the list of films below a viewing guide for the next month.

On view at Alamo Drafthouse:

Funny Face directed by Stanley Donen

The Devil Wears Prada directed by David Frankel

Blood and Black Lace directed by Mario Bava

Blow-Up directed by Michelangelo Antonioni

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (in 35mm) directed by Peter Greenaway

Troop Beverly Hills directed by Jeff Kanew

Zoolander directed by Ben Stiller

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant (in 35mm) directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Disco Godfather directed by J. Robert Wagoner

Clueless directed by Amy Heckerling

Drop Dead Gorgeous directed by Michael Patrick Jann

Eyes of Laura Mars directed by Irvin Kershner

Marie Antoinette directed by Sofia Coppola

Iris directed by Albert Maysles

Belle de Jour directed by Luis Buñuel

The Neon Demon directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

Coco Before Chanel directed by Anne Fontaine

Personal Shopper directed by Olivier Assayas

Mean Girls directed by Mark Waters

The Fifth Element directed by Luc Besson

Sex and the City directed by Michael Patrick King

Alamo Drafthouse is located at 445 Albee Square in Brooklyn. You can see a full list of films showing throughout the “Fashion in Film” series here.

On view at Metrograph:

Sylvia Scarlett directed by George Cukor and Six Sides of Katharine Hepburn directed by Oscar Boyson

Puzzle of a Downfall Child directed by Jerry Schatzberg

2046 directed by Wong Kar-wai

Blow-Up directed by Michelangelo Antonioni

Vertigo directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Lola directed by Jacques Demy

L’Enfer d’Henri-Georges Clouzot & Pouce Moment directed by Serge Bromberg & Ruxandra Medrea

Klute directed by Alan J. Pakula

Contempt directed by Jean-Luc Godard

Notebook on Cities and Clothes directed by Wim Wenders

Blue Velvet directed by David Lynch

Metrograph is located at 7 Ludlow Street in Manhattan. You can see a full list of films showing throughout the “Visionary Form: Dressing for the Screen” series here.