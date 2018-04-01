People Have So Many Feelings About the Met’s New Entry Fee

Photo: wdstock/Getty Images

Admission to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City has long had a suggested fee of $25 — but you could really basically pay whatever you wanted to get inside. That 50-year policy has helped make the museum more accessible to New Yorkers who can’t justify shelling out that much to check out classic art, as well as thrifty tourists hoping to make their NYC visits a little less pricey.

Yet, as the New York Times reports, the Met announced on Thursday that it will be reversing its pay-what-you-want policy. Starting in March, visitors to the institution will have to fork over $25 for admission if they don’t reside in New York state. (In-state residents will have to show government ID to prove their address, though they can still pay as much as they want.)

The move, the Times notes, comes as the Met tries to find its footing “after a period of turbulence and leadership turmoil,” as well as a drop in people actually willing to pay the suggested fee. But as you can probably imagine, art lovers aren’t too happy about this major change to the taxpayer-funded museum.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art sits on public land, in a building owned by the city. It's repugnant that the city agreed to this change. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) January 4, 2018

Hey @NYCMayor pls work to stop this. This will harm young people, families, and folks who aren't of the ownership class. Pay-as-you-go was critical to me as a young person to see art. Why only let the rich have access? https://t.co/KmNKkOFMv7 — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) January 4, 2018

'I worry that the Met’s plan is classist, and nativist. It divides people into categories — rich and poor, native and foreign — which is exactly what this country does not need right now' @robertasmithnyt https://t.co/L2j9UMtcin — Robin Pogrebin (@rpogrebin) January 4, 2018

Who ever thought you would need fake ID to get into the Met? 😒 — Social✽Fly (@socflyny) January 4, 2018

Way to make it harder for the suburban kids who come to the city to see art to like...actually see art? What is the point of NYC as a cultural institution if the only place made for tourists is the Olive Garden in Times Square https://t.co/cuZZ35oPss — Pixie Casey 🧚‍♀️ (@pixie_casey) January 4, 2018

Ahhhhh Tourist Tinder Dates are now void https://t.co/vpGc9iwkmu — Adrian Molina® (@theadrianmolina) January 4, 2018

I understand that the @metmuseum needs revenue to continue their mission. I hope that they do not put their extensive #digital #collection behind a #paywall as it is a great asset for people around the world who do not live locally. Thank you for reporting on this. — Zachary Wnek (@ZacharyWnek) January 4, 2018

I think that is the most disgusting thing I have ever heard. I am a member and will seriously reconsider that choice as I do not live in NYC. @metmuseum — mrs. yakafluss (@mrsyakafluss) January 4, 2018

Speaking as a year over year supporting member of the Met, this saddens me deeply. In a year that sees the biggest yet in federal give-aways to the haves, this is a depressing removal of access for the have-nots.



The shared benefits of our civil society are rapidly eroding. — James Leonard 🇵🇷 (@JamesLeonardArt) January 4, 2018

I’m part of the bridge and tunnel crowd. Had to leave NYC after 16 years when we had a kid & couldn’t afford rent anymore.



$25 is a lot for me & I’m more comfortable than many. This is utterly tragic. All the people a train or bus ride away who will not be able to afford this! — Miriam Heddy (@miri_iron) January 4, 2018

One of the brill things about London is most museums are free- for everyone & all the time. In NYC culture increasingly pricey and elite https://t.co/6J2lvLhjUT — Arwa Mahdawi (@ArwaM) January 4, 2018