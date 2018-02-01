Michele Bachmann Has Asked God If She Should Run for Al Franken’s Senate Seat

Former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann has asked God if she should run for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Al Franken’s resignation, she told televangelist and food bucket salesman Jim Bakker.

“I’ve had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat, and the only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate,” she said on Bakker’s show over the holiday weekend. “The question is, should it be me? Should it be now?”

Bachmann is hoping God will provide an answer. “So the question is, am I being called to do this now?” she said. “I don’t know.”

If Bachmann does get God’s thumbs-up to run for Senate, it wouldn’t be the first time the Almighty has convinced her to take a shot at higher office. Her 2012 run for president was also ordained by God, she says. And even though she lost, she considers the run “wildly successful” because it forced the GOP to adopt her position that Obamacare must be repealed.

Another go signal from God would probably lead to a similar result. Bachmann had a hard enough time holding on to her reliably red Congressional district before retiring from Congress in 2015. So she’d have little chance to win a statewide election in a place that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and currently has two Democratic Senators. Bachmann’s better off sticking to her new gigs, like the completely made-up title Pastor to the United Nations.