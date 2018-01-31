Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Turns out Melania and Donald Trump’s icy interaction wasn’t the only awkward thing to happen during last year’s Inauguration. In a new interview with Ellen, Michelle Obama opens up about receiving a gift from the incoming First Lady that day — and not knowing what to do with the present.

Michelle looked into the camera like Jim does in The Office 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J1CXrFaKHB — Jesse ひ (@jessthesav) January 20, 2017

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here,” Obama tells Ellen DeGeneres in a clip from an interview set to air on Thursday. “Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like ‘okay, what am I supposed to do with this gift?’”

Obama, as you’ll remember, awkwardly accepted the present and looked around for a place to put the gift, before saying to her “You brought a gift!” But luckily, her street-style star husband said, “I’ll take care of the protocol here” and took the gift off of her hands.

An awkward moment made even more so: #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/58McjEUoEU — Josh Voorhees (@JoshVoorhees) January 20, 2017

And when DeGeneres asks what the gift actually contained, Obama replies, “It was a lovely frame.” Luckily, we have an idea for what picture she should frame.