Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At last night’s SAG Awards, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown channeled another champion of love and justice: Sailor Moon. Brown wore a high, double-bun twisted hairstyle, tied with trailing black ribbons. Hairstylist Blake Erik created the style and although he didn’t mention Moon as an inspiration, it looks similar to the long Odango hairstyle favored by the moon warrior. Either way, on a scale from one to ten, let’s call this look an eleven.