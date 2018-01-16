Fellow Model Charged With Stabbing and Killing Harry Uzoka

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Cafe Royal

Twenty-four-year-old model George Koh and his friend, Jonathan Okigbo, have been charged with the killing of Harry Uzoka, an up-and-coming star in the fashion world who was found dead of a single knife wound in west London on Thursday night.

The two men were arrested this weekend, and charged on Tuesday. Koh was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon. A 27-year-old man who was arrested on the day of the stabbing has been released under investigation.

Uzoka, 25, was represented by Premier Model Management, and modeled for Dior, Everlane, and Mercedes, among others. One industry source who worked with Uzoka told the The Guardian he was a “wonderful model but, even more so, a good person and a pleasure to work with.”

Shortly after his death, model Jourdan Dunn tweeted “Rest in Paradise Young King.”

Rest in Paradise Young King 👑🌹 — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) January 12, 2018

Koh’s fashion career was also on the rise. He modeled for brands like Kenzo and Paul Smith, and amassed over 12,000 followers on Instagram. He was previously represented by IMG models, but his page on their site is no longer active, and a company representative reportedly told the Daily Mail that Koh had not been on their books since March 2017.

It remains unclear what led to the attack on Uzoka.