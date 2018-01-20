The Most Inspiring Photos From the 2018 Women’s March

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

The 2017 Women’s March was one of the largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history, and in many ways, it feels like women and minorities haven’t stopped marching since. At this year’s Women’s March, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets in cities across the country, proving that this movement has not lost its momentum.

While New York City and Washington, D.C., hosted some of the larger events — according to a senior advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio, 120,000 people showed up for New York City’s march — turnout was high across the U.S. Some cities, like Chicago and Philadelphia, estimate that more people may have marched this year than last.

Though not all marches have finished — and some have not even started — here are some of the most powerful images of the protests so far:

New York City. Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An all-female drumming group led the Women’s March in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Elaine McCloud of the Chehalis Tribe in Washington state showed her support at Women’s March in Seattle. Photo: JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images
New York City. Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
Washington, D.C. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Protestors in Park City, Utah, braved the snow to attend Respect Rally Park City to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
People gathered in First Ward Park for the Remarchable Women rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg marched in New York City. Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
The Women’s March in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

The only people unwelcome at the marches were those who support the actions of the Trump administration — and consequently, they were kindly escorted out.

Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

