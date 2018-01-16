NASA Engineers Thought Women Astronauts Would Want Makeup Kits … in Space

By
NASA’s prototype makeup kit for women. Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/NASAhistory

When most of us think about what we’d need if we went into space, we think about basics, like oxygen, spacesuits, rockets, and Kylo Ren’s high-waisted pants. But back in the 1970s, NASA engineers assumed women astronauts would also want to bring makeup into space — so they actually designed a makeup kit to send on missions.

On Tuesday, NASA’s History Office posted a series of tweets with information from 1978, the first year women were allowed into the shuttle corps. One of the tweets included a quote from astronaut Sally Ride, a physicist who became the first American woman to fly in space in 1983, as well as a picture of the personal hygiene kits for ladies.

“The engineers at NASA, in their infinite wisdom, decided that women astronauts would want makeup — so they designed a makeup kit … ” Ride’s quote reads. “You can just imagine the discussions amongst the predominantly male engineers about what should go in a makeup kit.”

However, as Quartz points out, NASA’s prototype kit — which included spots for mascara, eyeliner, blush, eye shadow, eye make-up remover, and lip gloss — was never actually sent into space. But let us not forget that these same engineers once asked Ride if 100 tampons would be enough for her weeklong journey into space.

Sources

Quartz

Tags:

NASA Engineers Designed a Makeup Kit for Women Astronauts