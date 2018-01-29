Maybe Nicole Kidman does not possess a secret talent and needed to come up with something to do on camera. Maybe Nicole Kidman just really likes eating bugs. Either way, Vanity Fair put together a video where the
Big Bug Little Lies star eats “microlivestock.” Congrats to Kidman for showcasing a cheap and effective way of getting a lot of protein in your diet in the most overdramatic way possible.
Nicole Kidman, Trailblazing Weirdo, Loves Eating Bugs
