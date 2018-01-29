Nicole Kidman, Trailblazing Weirdo, Loves Eating Bugs

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren wants to show he’s committed to closing the gender pay gap.

This Male CEO Cut His Salary To Match His Female Predecessor

The Cheapest, Nicest Valentine’s Day Gifts From the Most Expensive Brands

Trump Reportedly Told Andrew McCabe to Ask His Wife What It’s Like to Be a Loser

See photographs of the queens and kings of black style.

As one does.

Alicia Keys Went Makeup-Free at the Grammy’s

Get a Beachy Glow With These New Palettes

The Painter Who Celebrates Women and Wellness

5:36 p.m.

In Citizen Rose, Rose McGowan Speaks Out, Whether You Like It or Not

The E! documentary, airing the same day McGowan’s book is released, is simultaneously intimate and withholding.