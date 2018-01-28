Nikki Haley Sure Wasn’t Happy With This Grammys Bit

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What are awards shows if not a chance to send all your opinions on said show out into the world, live, on Twitter? As this happened throughout the evening for the 2018 Grammys, even, uh, [checks notecards again] U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley weighed in.

This came after a bit in which various artists — like Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg — and even Hillary Clinton were shown reading aloud from Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s incendiary tell-all book on the Trump administration. While many were delighted, especially by Cardi B, Haley did not like it at all.

First, she responded to Washington Post correspondent Anne Rumsey Gearan’s praise, calling it a “shame:”

I disagree. That part ruined the Grammys. Such a shame. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

A few minutes later, she added yet another tweet saying that while she’s “always loved the Grammys,” it was “killed” by the Fire and Fury reading. “Don’t ruin great music with trash,” she continued. “Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Who’s gonna tell her?