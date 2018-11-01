A Fluffy Orange Purse That Looks Surprisingly Polished

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Marabou might seem kitsch, but Guillaume Henry of Nina Ricci posits that a ball of fluffy feathers can be sophisticated, too. His resort collection for the brand offered a plethora of pastels, grounded by lots of black. Handbags in shades of icy blue, mint green, and sorbet orange handbags offered a sense of humor alongside more serious wares. This marabou clutch, in the color of a creamsicle, demands a good time when paired with austere black. It’s functional, too, with a braided leather zipper-pull, and it comes in a size that makes it clear the brand knows you’re carrying more than lipstick and a credit card.

Nina Ricci marabou clutch, $1,325 at ninaricci.com.