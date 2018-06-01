Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Eric Trump has a lot to be proud of: He’s a budding conspiracy theorist, a dedicated family man, and as of today, someone who has managed to stay alive for 34 whole years. That’s right — today is Trump’s birthday! And when the GOP asked for its followers to sign the big boy’s birthday card on Twitter, people were crueler than the pesky teens who heckled him after the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s almost Eric Trump’s birthday!” the GOP’s tweet reads. “Make sure to sign his card and include your personal message here.”

It’s almost @EricTrump’s birthday! Make sure to sign his card and include your personal message here: https://t.co/auugCIfoiF pic.twitter.com/wdQOglSxqo — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018

As of this morning, nearly 2,000 Twitter users had responded — a number that will inevitably grow. As Time reports, most people fell into one of two camps: those who were angry that the GOP made such an effort for a private citizen, as Trump does not hold a position in the current administration, and those who wanted to bully the birthday boy.

Why is the GOP asking us to sign a birthday card for a private citizen? — Schrödinger's Trump (@SchrodngrsTrump) January 5, 2018

My sister in law’s bday is next week, and she’s a Republican...can you coordinate similarly for her? — WeTheConsumers (@WeTheConsumers) January 5, 2018

How is this normal? He's got no official role of any kind in government--or even in the @GOP. Is this a poke in "liberal" eyes, or the ongoing codification of a "royal presidency"? — An American Progressive. (@brennan_meinke) January 5, 2018

A ruling party statement that the public should prepare well wishes for the second son of the leader is the kind of communication one would expect from an eccentric family dictatorship not a modern democracy. — SamanthaGodwin (@samanthaagodwin) January 5, 2018

I guess I could get him this. pic.twitter.com/6O7MYkkwKP — Gabriel A. Pollak (@illtweetonce) January 5, 2018

Will he be able to read it or will someone help him? — Katie Pawluk (@VeryKatie) January 5, 2018

Given he follows his own advice, he’s ignoring the haters.