Kansas Nurse Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Anesthetized Patients

A former nurse accused of sexually assaulting multiple anesthetized patients was sentenced to no fewer than 12 years in prison on Friday, The Kansas City Star reports. The convicted man, Dennis E. Clark, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of one count of aggravated sodomy in Johnson County, Kansas.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2010, 2011, and 2014, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and Providence Medical Center in Kansas City. Prosecutors in Wyandotte County charged Clark with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, which they amended to include two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery after a fourth victim came forward. Clark’s registered nursing license was revoked after the charges were filed, The Kansas City Star reports.

However, Johnson County was the first to prosecute Clark, where he accepted a plea bargain and was found guilty of one count of aggravated sodomy. Johnson County dropped the “less serious” charges involving two women, as well as the allegations that Clark exposed himself to his neighbors, as part of his plea. (The charges are still pending in Wyandotte County.)

“Reprehensible doesn’t seem quite adequate,” District Judge Thomas Sutherland said of Clark’s alleged actions.

According to his plea deal, Clark will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he is released from prison. KCTV reports that Clark could serve anywhere from 12 years and three months to 54 years and five months.