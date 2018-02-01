Peter Martins Will Retire From New York City Ballet Following Misconduct Claims

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for AOL

A little less than a month after New York City Ballet opened an investigation into misconduct claims made against ballet-master-in-chief Peter Martins, the long-standing artistic leader will reportedly bow out of the organization. “Peter has informed the board of the New York City Ballet of his intention to retire,” the chairman of the board Charles W. Scharf said in a statement to the New York Times on Monday. “We thank Peter for his tremendous contributions to New York City Ballet as ballet master in chief for over three decades, leading the Company to exceptional artistic heights and accomplishments. At the same time, the board takes seriously the allegations that have been made against him and we expect the independent investigation of those allegations to be completed soon.”

Martins, who has served as City Ballet’s ballet-master-in-chief since 1989, was placed on leave from the School of American Ballet following claims of misconduct reported by the Times, which also revealed allegations from past and current students that the ballet reportedly had “a culture in which Mr. Martins was known for sleeping with dancers, some of whom received better roles because of their personal relationships with him.” Throughout the investigation, Martins has denied any wrongdoing. As he explained in his letter of resignation, “I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct.”