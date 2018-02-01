NYPD Reportedly Investigating Terry Richardson For Sexual Assault

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The NYPD is reportedly investigating sexual assault claims against once-celebrated photographer Terry Richardson, the New York Post reports.

This comes as several women have publicly accused Richardson of sexual assault. Most recently model Caron Bernstein told the Daily News Richardson forced oral sex on her during a photoshoot in 2003.

And several other models have shared similar stories: Lindsay Jones told HuffPost that Richardson forced oral sex on her in 2007. Jamie Peck claims Richardson asked her to touch his penis in 2010, and Anna del Gaizo alleges the photographer repeatedly pressed his penis against her face in 2014.

The SVU squad is now reaching out to alleged victims after their accounts have appeared in the media, according to the Post. (The NYPD is reportedly revamping how they investigate sexual assault to make their investigations more victim-centric following sustained criticism around how they handle these cases.)

Richardson has “adamantly” denied all claims against him.