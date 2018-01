Utah senator Orrin Hatch — who recently confirmed that he is indeed retiring, bitch — was caught absentmindedly removing a pair of non-existent glasses from his face. The moment happened on Tuesday, during a Senate hearing for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen:

WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he's not wearing pic.twitter.com/QXCCb4RHzn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018

And again, from another angle:

Sen Orrin Hatch removes invisible glasses... I need me some of those. pic.twitter.com/MOMVKrhvJJ — FC (@FraserDColeman) January 16, 2018

Hatch presumably followed this by asking the Senate if anyone had seen his missing phone anywhere, while he was holding it in his hand.