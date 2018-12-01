Photo: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

The brutal kidnapping, rape, and murder of Zainab, a young girl from Pakistan, has prompted an outpouring of horror, anger, and sadness, both in Pakistan’s streets and online. As local have attended vigils and protests, holding candles and placards with pictures of her, more than half-a-million people from around the world have turned to Twitter to demand #JusticeForZainab.

NPR reports that while Zainab’s rape and murder instigated the demonstrations, they are focused on the larger issues of sexual assault and the murder of young girls in Punjab province. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, 11 young girls — 12, including Zainab — have been found murdered in that region. Various outlets have reported that Zainab is between six and eight years old.

While Punjab’s Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reportedly told police to arrest the Zainab’s killers in the next 24 hours, local authorities have reportedly done little to address the province’s disturbing sexual assault and murder trends. Therefore, according to various outlets, locals are not particularly trusting of authorities.

In the three days since Zainab’s body was found in a dump, over 600,000 people from around the world have stood with Pakistan, demanding #JusticeforZainab.

Heartbroken to hear about Zainab - a 7 year old child abused and brutally killed in Kasur, Pakistan. This has to stop. Gov and the concerned authorities must take action. #JusticeForZainab — Malala (@Malala) January 10, 2018

My message on the horrific Kasur tragedy and the police brutality that ensued. #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/3c7WMmLF0f — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2018

My heart goes out to Zainab and her family. It is important to address these issues and bring the people responsible to justice. We must stand united as society against such barbaric crimes. #JusticeForZainab — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 10, 2018

Sadly Zainab is one of many victims who have been abused, raped & killed. To truly achieve a world free from abuse, we need to tackle all forms of patriarchal/misogynist attitudes & promote equality/ justice through positive actions (not just through words). #JusticeForZainab — MWNUK (@MuslimWomenUK) January 11, 2018

I am really lost for words.... seven year old Zainab we all feel sorry for you, we all feel ashamed, we all are gutted.... hope those animals who disrespected are caught and hanged!#JusticeForZainab — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 10, 2018

While there was a public funeral for Zainab on Wednesday, her father, Ameen Ansari, has said he “will not bury her until we get justice.”

“It’s like the world has ended,” he told BBC. “I have no words.”