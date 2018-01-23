Imagine a Hollywood actress off duty, lounging in her hotel room, and you might picture a glamorous scene like the fashion shoot below. Photographer Cornelius Käss staged the platonic ideal of chic relaxation for this portfolio — the latest edition of the Cut’s “Out of the Box” photography series, in which our fashion editors send artists to a location of the photographer’s choice with a box of the season’s most luxurious clothes (with the creative freedom to photograph them however they’d like).

In these portraits, Käss creates drama between model Juliana Schurig’s surroundings and the sumptuous fabrics. He transformed an East London photo studio into a hazy hotel room, where knit-textured walls and soft blankets showcase the metallic-blue sheen of a DVF dress or the pastel threads on a black velvet wrap by Josie Natori. Colors pop and textures react to the rare presence of light, spotlighting pieces like a silky Gucci pajama top, or a bold red jacquard skirt by Alexander McQueen.

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $2,995 at dress, $2,995 at Dolce & Gabbana Photo by Cornelius Käss. Styled by Luiza Cirico.

“I wanted to portray a certain loneliness,” Käss says, explaining his cinematic use of the setting. “A special moment, which Juliana feels within a small, intimate hotel room. I wanted to play with light and color and find the best possible setting to make all ingredients work together.” The result is a story with no narrative. The woman just exists: alluring, independent, and alone, wearing all the clothing we’d like to own. —Carolyn Twersky

Gucci pajama top, $1,900 at 725 Fifth Ave; (212) 826-2600. Photo by Cornelius Käss. Styled by Luiza Cirico. Céline lace dress, $3,600 at 870 Madison Ave; (212) 535-3703 lace dress, $3,600 at 870 Madison Ave; (212) 535-3703 . Photo by Cornelius Käss. Styled by Luiza Cirico.

Diane Von Furstenburg dress, $548 at 874 Washington St.; (646) 486-4800. Photo by Cornelius Käss. Styled by Luiza Cirico.

Marc Jacobs shoes, tk at 113 Prince St. Photo by Cornelius Käss. Styled by Luiza Cirico.

Josie Natori velvet wrap, $995 at Fleur du Mal bra, $138 at velvet wrap, $995 at Natori bra, $138 at Fleur du Mal Photo by Cornelius Käss. Styled by Luiza Cirico.

Lead Image Credit : Alexander McQueen bra, $1,195 and jacquard skirt, $4,195 at Alexander McQueen