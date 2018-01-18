Trump Reportedly Told Stormy Daniels to Spank Him with an Issue of Forbes

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

There are new details about the president’s alleged relationship with adult-film star Stormy Daniels. According to a report by Mother Jones, Daniels once claimed that the president made her spank him with an issue of Forbes magazine.

The information came from an email exchange between two campaign consultants who worked with Daniels back in 2009, when she was considering running for Senator of Louisiana (one of her potential campaign slogans was “Stormy Daniels: Screwing people honestly.”)

When one consultant, Andrea Dubé, expressed surprise that Donald Trump was listed as one of Daniel’s possible campaign contributors, the other consultant replied:

Yep. She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching “shark week.” Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.

The consultant apparently told Mother Jones that the copy of Forbes in question featured a picture of Trump on the cover. Mother Jones confirmed that Trump was in fact on the cover of a 2006 issue of Forbes, alongside Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka, under the headline “400 Richest People in America”.

None of Daniels’s reps have commented on the story, nor has Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

As for Trump, it is unclear how he feels about spanking, but his feelings about sharks are clear.