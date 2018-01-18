A Perfect Photo of Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Waiting for a Cab

Photo: BALD/BACKGRID

2018 is officially Meghan Markle’s year, yes, but there is another celebrity woman who is quietly having a beautiful couple of months. That would be Kirsten Dunst: She is engaged to Landry from Friday Night Lights, and she is reportedly pregnant with their first child. Just look at how peaceful she looks in the photo above, taken yesterday while she and Landry (Jesse Plemons) waited for a ride at LAX. This is technically the first time she’s shown the paparazzi her “baby bump” — what a casual reveal! I love her denim dress and sense of calm. A perfect photo.