Prince William Embraces His Baldness

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, club enthusiast Prince William debuted a new hairstyle: his freshly shaved head.

Back in September, the royal joked about his hair loss with a stylist at a charity appearance. “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business,” he told the hairdresser. And in 2014, his wife, Kate Middleton, cracked an excellent balding joke of her own, when she pointed at a tuft of alpaca wool at an agricultural fair and said to William, “You need it more than me.”

The prince’s new buzzed look, of course, seems to symbolize that he’s now reached a full state of acceptance over his changing hair — a milestone for any man whose hairline is receding. William, congrats.