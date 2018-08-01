Princess Charlotte Looks Adorable on Her First Day of Nursery School

Photo: kensingtonroyal/Instagram

Princess Charlotte may already be an experienced diplomat, but the young royal is only just going off to nursery school for the first time. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Kensington Palace released two cute pictures of the little girl taken on Monday morning by her photographer mother, Kate Middleton, as she headed off to school.

Rocking an adorable red coat and matching red shoes, as well as a chic matching pink scarf and backpack, the girl princess looked absolutely adorable — and demonstrated in the pics that she’s also already an expert at stellar posing.