Photo: Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has been getting her bras from luxury London-based lingerie company Rigby & Peller since at least 1960. But as the BBC reports, the queen has fired the supplier after a new tell-all book exposed secrets of royal bra fittings.

Rigby & Peller has held the “royal warrant” for bra-fittings for the past six decades — but the contract was withdrawn after its owner June Kenton published her book, Storm in a D-Cup. Kenton herself had been the official “corsetiere” to Queen Elizabeth since the 1980s, often visiting Buckingham Palace for fittings and serving several members of the royal family, including Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.

In her autobiography, which was published in March 2017, the 82-year-old wrote of her royal visits. She was reportedly told by the Palace six months ago that they “didn’t like the book.” Per the BBC:

“I’m very sad Buckingham Palace took exception to the story — it’s a kind and gentle story about what went on in my life,” she said. “I only ever said I went there, not what happened. I have never, ever spoken about what I do there with her, or the Queen Mother or Princess Margaret.”

However, the Daily Beast notes that Kenton actually shared “decades of secrets” in her book. She apparently described the “shabby basement entrance” she used to get into Buckingham Palace, fittings with Princess Diana — and the time she measured a half-dressed Queen Elizabeth in front of her corgis.