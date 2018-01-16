Ralph Lauren Reimagines ’90s Snowboard Gear. Twice.

Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Male snowboarders want chic snowboarding gear too! If Vogue X Off-White isn’t serving your sartorial skiing needs, Ralph Lauren’s new collection probably will. The heritage brand is commemorating the 25th anniversary of its first snowboarding collection with an ode to the ’90s.

The Limited Edition Polo Snow Beach will be divided into two drops: a color capsule that launches January 25 and a black-and-white capsule on February 1.

The color collection, consisting of ten pieces, will include neon bucket hats, pullovers, waist packs, and reissues of the exact models released 25 years ago. The black-and-white collection will feature eight pieces in a more modern, tonal color scheme, plus ponchos and camp hats.

The Snow Beach collection will be available at RalphLauren.com, select stores, and Opening Ceremony in the U.S. See some of the campaign below.

Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren