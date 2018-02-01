An Exhuastive Guide to Cold-Weather Beauty

Every New Year arrives with resolutions and dry skin. The Cut can help with the latter. We fielded the best wintertime hacks to keep you soft, smooth, and moisturized from head-to-toe. From a trick that turns any lotion into a moisturizing powerhouse to the best way to condition winter hair, here’s the Cut’s ultimate beauty guide to surviving the cruel, cold days of winter.

The Best Dry Hair Solutions

The Cut rounded up nine remedies for soft hair in our Winter Hair Guide. Naturally, we included the MacGyver of oil: coconut.

$10 at Amazon

How to Make Your Makeup Work on Dry Skin

We prodded a team of celebrity makeup artists for their best cold-weather makeup tips. You may laugh, but a spritzing your face with water is surprisingly effective.

$18 at Amazon

If You’re Parched and Itchy From Head-to-Toe

Feeling dry all over? Here are five items that will deliver relief, including these dorky-but-seriously moisturizing socks.

$10 at Amazon

How to Moisturize Acne-Prone Skin

Even acneic skin can dry and flake. Hyaluronic acid is the most moisturizing ingredient on any shelf, but it won’t clog pores. Read all about it plus eight other cold-weather cleansers, moisturizers, and treatments for skin that tends to break out.

$46 at Dermstore

Never Have Cracked Hands or Nails Again

Don’t skip out on basecoat! In the Cut’s guide to healing dry hands and nails celebrity manicurist Sabrina Gayle likens a basecoat to a nail moisturizer, explaining: “Not only does a base coat sustain your polish, but it also shields the nail bed from further damage and dryness.”

$10 at Ulta

Your Ultimate Guide to Cold-Weather Beauty