Photo: Revlon

Revlon is interpreting its Live Boldly campaign as “Smile, live in party dresses, and dance on tables in libraries.” The new ad, scored to Dua Lipa’s party anthem “Blow Your Mind,” features brand ambassadors Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Imaan Hammam, Raquel Zimmerman, Rina Fukushi, and Achok Majak. (Graham is one of the first curvy models to get such a big beauty contract.)

The bright makeup in the ad (especially Aboah’s emerald eye shadow) and one-shouldered and metallic dresses evoke a carefree, slightly ’80s vibe. Watch the full ad below, and throw on a red lip in its honor if table-dancing is not an option.