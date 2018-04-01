Colorful Striped Boots to Brighten the Mood

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Wearing interesting footwear in a New York City winter can be something of a challenge. Until better weather arrives, one can at least admire beautiful shoes from afar — like these Roger Vivier striped suede boots. They hit above the ankle in tiers of lush tones ranging from marigold and rose to eggplant and hunter green. The metallic block heel is a retro nod to the Swinging Sixties, and ironically a major motif for the house that made the stiletto famous.

Roger Vivier striped Podium ankle boots in suede, $1,395 at 750 Madison Ave.; 212-861-5371.