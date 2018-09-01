At the Television Critics Association’s press tour to promote her upcoming documentary series, Citizen Rose, Rose McGowan told reporters that she has some daunting legal bills from her battle against disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein — so daunting that she has to sell her home to pay them.

In October 2017, McGowan accused Weinstein of raping her in 1997 — an incident that in part inspired Citizen Rose, which is about sexual assault and harassment. According to Vanity Fair, McGowan only refers to Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women, as “the monster.”

Speaking about him during the Q&A, she said, “It’s really scary, I’m having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monster.” There have been no reports that elaborate on the bills.

McGowan also touched on the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes, where celebrities wore black to protest sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

“That’s a Band-Aid to make yourselves feel better for what you’ve all known about, and been silent witnesses or participants in,” she said.