Though she may have been unsuccessful in her 2012 presidential run, vocal Trump-supporter Roseanne Barr is convinced she’d make a great president — maybe even better than Trump.

At the Television Critics Association press tour today, the sitcom star (and aspiring politician?) was asked what she’d think of a 2020 presidential bid from Oprah Winfrey, whose inspiring speech at the Golden Globes last night left people wondering if she was considering running. While Barr jokingly pressured Roseanne executive producer Bruce Helford into responding at first, The Wrap reports that she couldn’t keep her thoughts to herself.

“Actually, I think I would be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon,” Barr said. “Possibly even President Trump.”

Roseanne 2020?