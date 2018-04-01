Roy Moore Is Now Being Sued for Defamation

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Leigh Corfman, one of the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual assault is now suing the thwarted Senate candidate for defamation, the Washington Post reports.

Corfman alleges that when she was 14, Moore, then 32, took her to his house, undressed her, touched her over her clothes, and made her touch his genitals over his underwear. At least eight women have accused Moore of sexual assault. He has denied all of the charges and called them, “completely false,” “malicious” and “politically motivated.”

Corfman now argues, in a lawsuit filed today in Alabama state court, that Moore’s denials constitute defamation. Zervos’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, argues there is legal precedent for these cases.

Corfman is not seeking financial damages beyond her legal fees. But she does want a public apology from Moore. She said in a statement she hopes, “to do what I could not do as a 14-year-old — hold Mr. Moore and those who enable him accountable.”

A representative for Moore didn’t comment on the case.