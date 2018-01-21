The Latest on the Cut

19 mins ago

Women’s March Rally Launches Nationwide Voter Registration Campaign

Speakers included Cecile Richards, Linda Sarsour, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Alicia Garza.

2:44 p.m.

The Caviar Presentation at Mar-a-Lago’s Restaurant Left One Guest ‘Traumatized’

“It was horrific, I am still traumatized.”

1:09 p.m.

Woman Accused of Dismembering Boyfriend Linked to Cold Case

The body of another man was found in garbage bags along the Tomoka River in 2007.

12:27 p.m.

How Many People Were at the Second Annual Women’s March

It appears to be more than one million.

11:16 a.m.

Saturday Night Live’s ‘Bachelor’ Parody Deserves a Rose

Featuring Kendall’s taxidermy and Bekah’s short hair.

9:52 a.m.

Designer Hedi Slimane Is Joining Céline

He will lead the brand into men’s wear, couture, and fragrance.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

All the Best Signs From the Women’s March

“Someone please read all these signs to Trump.”

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Gloria Allred Revives Call for Equal Rights Amendment at Utah Women’s March

“Let me tell you no one has ever given women their rights,” she said.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

The Most Inspiring Photos From the 2018 Women’s March

Women around the country showed up for the second annual protest.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

Rep. Removed From House Ethics Committee Amid Allegations

Congressman Patrick Meehan, who’s been heavily involved in the fight against sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, settled own sexual-misconduct case.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Women’s Rights Activists Respond to Trump’s New HHS Division

“This just exemplifies the actual changes from this administration that really will affect people’s lives and our democracy.”

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

Donald Trump Thinks It’s a Beautiful Day for the Women’s March

He encouraged people to “get out there now” to join the countrywide protests against him.

Yesterday at 1:34 p.m.

Protesters Around the World Share Photos of the 2018 Women’s Marches

Full crowds, inspiring signs, and acts of solidarity, as captured by protesters.

Yesterday at 11:55 a.m.

Michael Wolff Is ‘Absolutely Sure’ Donald Trump Is Having a White House Affair

Since he didn’t have “ultimate proof,” though, it was left out of his book.

Yesterday at 11:19 a.m.

Donald Trump Is Concerned the Shutdown Could Make Him Miss His Party

Sad!

1/19/2018 at 5:57 p.m.

Ellie Goulding on Running, Veganism, and Her Best Competition

“I don’t see working out as a luxury. I see it as something that should be integral to everyday life.”

1/19/2018 at 5:50 p.m.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Women’s March

From the details about the marches across the country (and in NYC) to what you should wear and bring to the events.

1/19/2018 at 5:33 p.m.

OkCupid’s New Subway Ads Rethink ‘DTF’

Coming to New York City very soon.

1/19/2018 at 5:31 p.m.

I Have Some Thoughts About the Name Chicago

There is much to consider about what Kim and Kanye are calling their new baby.

1/19/2018 at 5:09 p.m.

Read Gymnast Aly Raisman’s Scathing Statement to Her Abuser

She delivered her victim impact statement at ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing.