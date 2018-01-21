The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

Catching Up With Jane Birkin Before She Takes Carnegie Hall

The bohemian provocateur on singing Gainsbourg and the “gratuitous nakedness of my good self.”

20 mins ago

The Real-Estate Agent Who Used to Model

“I was a model for ten years and was photographed with Givenchy for WWD.”

8:30 p.m.

The Interior Designer Cheating on Her Husband With an Actor

This week’s sex diary.

8:15 p.m.

Nordstrom’s First NYC Store, Wooden Lamps and a Boutique From Biggie’s Daughter

What’s new in New York stores.

6:52 p.m.

The Women’s March One Year Later: Through the Eyes of an Organizer

“I think it’s time that we be able to have a say in how our government is run and how society treats us.”

4:28 p.m.

Women’s March Rally Launches Nationwide Voter Registration Campaign

Speakers included Cecile Richards, Linda Sarsour, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Alicia Garza.

2:44 p.m.

The Caviar Presentation at Mar-a-Lago’s Restaurant Left One Guest ‘Traumatized’

“It was horrific, I am still traumatized.”

1:09 p.m.

Woman Accused of Dismembering Boyfriend Linked to Cold Case

The body of another man was found in garbage bags along the Tomoka River in 2007.

12:27 p.m.

How Many People Were at the Second Annual Women’s March

It appears to be more than one million.

11:16 a.m.

Saturday Night Live’s Bachelor Parody Deserves a Rose

Featuring Kendall’s taxidermy and Bekah’s short hair.

9:52 a.m.

Designer Hedi Slimane Is Joining Céline

He will lead the brand into men’s wear, couture, and fragrance.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

All the Best Signs From the Women’s March

“Someone please read all these signs to Trump.”

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Gloria Allred Revives Call for Equal Rights Amendment at Utah Women’s March

“Let me tell you no one has ever given women their rights,” she said.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

The Most Inspiring Photos From the 2018 Women’s March

Women around the country showed up for the second annual protest.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

Rep. Removed From House Ethics Committee Amid Allegations

Congressman Patrick Meehan, who’s been heavily involved in the fight against sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, settled own sexual-misconduct case.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Women’s Rights Activists Respond to Trump’s New HHS Division

“This just exemplifies the actual changes from this administration that really will affect people’s lives and our democracy.”

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

Donald Trump Thinks It’s a Beautiful Day for the Women’s March

He encouraged people to “get out there now” to join the countrywide protests against him.

Yesterday at 1:34 p.m.

Protesters Around the World Share Photos of the 2018 Women’s Marches

Full crowds, inspiring signs, and acts of solidarity, as captured by protesters.

Yesterday at 11:55 a.m.

Michael Wolff Is ‘Absolutely Sure’ Donald Trump Is Having a White House Affair

Since he didn’t have “ultimate proof,” though, it was left out of his book.

Yesterday at 11:19 a.m.

Donald Trump Is Concerned the Shutdown Could Make Him Miss His Party

Sad!