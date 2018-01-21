Saturday Night Live’s Bachelor Parody Deserves a Rose

Alex Moffat parodies Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Saturday Night Live’s “Car Hunk,” in which Jessica Chastain, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant vie for his sweet, fake love. All the characters in the sketch are based on real contestants, featuring Melissa Villaseñor as short-haired Bekah Martinez and Kate McKinnon as Kendall Long, who’s best-known for her taxidermy obsession. “I like this,” all the women coo as they slide onto the bench with Moffat, who feigns interest in the contestants — right up to the very end. While he can so bravely embrace a contestant with a pixie cut, one woman has a hair type that he just can’t accept.