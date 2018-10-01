Serena Williams’s Daughter Is Vogue’s Youngest Cover Star

At just 4 months old, Serena Williams’s daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is a Vogue cover star; in fact, she’s the youngest person to appear on the cover of U.S. Vogue. Williams shared the photo — in which Williams holds Olympia at an angle that perfectly shows off her giant engagement ring — on her Instagram this morning.

“When I first saw this @voguemagazine cover it brought tears to my eyes. All Vogue covers are special but to share this one with my beautiful daughter @olympiaohanian also the youngest Vogue cover star makes it moment I will never forget. The article is a must read. Link in bio,” Williams wrote.

The shoot, photographed by Mario Testino, shows off the Williams-Ohanian family in unicorn onesies and matching pajamas. Williams’s husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, also makes an appearance, but Olympia is the real star.

This is Williams’s third Vogue cover. She was the cover star in April 2015 and pictured alongside Hope Solo and Ryan Lochte in June 2012.

Four months old is going to be a hard record to beat for youngest Vogue cover, but there’s one family who may be gunning for the title.