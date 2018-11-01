Celebrating Mary J. Blige’s Most Stylish Moments

Photo: Getty Images

Today performer Mary J. Blige received the ultimate birthday gift: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame acknowledging her hard work as an award-winning recording artist. Throughout her career, the Bronx native experimented with many looks, but her tough-girl confidence has always made her shine.

Blige is known for looks that highlight her arm tattoos and flaunt her abs. A beauty star as much as a fashion figure, the musician — who came up with the help of producer Love (formerly P. Diddy) in the early ’90s — has toggled between blonde and brunette throughout the decades. She also launched a fragrance line through cult brand Carol’s Daughter.

Outfitted by celebrity stylist Law Roach (who famously transformed Celine Dion), she wore a velvet Alberta Ferretti gown to this year’s Golden Globes. In the past year, she’s also been seen in a gold collar gown with a leg slit, a sequined bodysuit with a plunge neckline, and an epic disco silver set. No matter who’s dressing her, the singer knows how to pull off a fur coat, most impressively in neon yellow.

See all of Blige’s unforgettable looks throughout the years in our slideshow ahead.