Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel Celebrate America Ferrera’s Pregnancy

Photo: @AmberTamblyn/Twitter

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alums, and real life best friends Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively, gathered to congratulate Ferrera on her pregnancy.

On New Years Eve, Ferrera announced on Instagram is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The women made their first film together more than a decade ago, and have been hanging out ever since. Earlier today the women, today they posted a photo on Instagram with their hands on Ferrera’s stomach, as if welcoming her into mom-life.

Alexis Bledel had a boy with husband Vincent Kartheiser in 2016; Tamblyn had a daughter with husband David Cross last year, and Lively has two daughters, James and Ines, with husband Ryan Reynolds. (And Bledel, Ferrera, and Tamblyn are godmothers to Lively’s children.)

Tambyn, who has been heavily involved in the #TimesUp anti-sexual harassment initiative in Hollywood captioned the photo:

“Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then…”