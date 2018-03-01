Snoop Dogg’s Son Just Booked His First Modeling Campaign

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for John Varvatos

It’s good to be the child of a ‘90s icon. Cordell Broadus, the twenty-year-old son of Snoop Dogg, has just landed his first modeling campaign with the luxury goods company MCM, the New York Post reports.

Broadus got his start in the spotlight playing football for UCLA, where he also studied film. Now, he’s a fixture on the runways in Milan for Dolce & Gabbana and New York for Philipp Plein. Next month, he is expected to be featured in a campaign for a Kenneth Cole. But modeling is just something he is doing for now.

“I want to be known as an entrepreneur first, and a filmmaker second,” Broadus told W last summer.

And he’s not slowing down. He’s currently the creative director of the streetwear company Joyrich, which is inspired, appropriately, by 90s rappers. He’s also working on a short film for the British clothing company Kangol.

As far as his plan of attack, he outlined it to W: “Meet the bosses, get right to it, be good to everyone, and have a positive attitude.”

See MCM campaign below.