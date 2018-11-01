Sophia the Robot Waits Until the Perfect Moment to Get Revenge on Chrissy Teigen

Photo: studioEAST/Getty Images

If there’s one thing you should learn from the singularity, it’s that a robot never forgets a shady tweet — and is more than willing to wait for the perfect time to exact its revenge on you for it. That’s a lesson supermodel and prolific tweeter Chrissy Teigen recently learned the hard way.

As Metro reports, Sophia the robot posted a picture of itself holding an apple on Twitter in December, alongside the caption, “Can you guess which city I’m headed to now? Here’s a little clue.”

Can you guess which city I'm headed to now? Here's a little clue. pic.twitter.com/eCYL74crRb — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) December 13, 2017

That same day, Teigen replied, “hopefully one with better makeup artists BOOM I roasted a robot next level shit,” before adding in a follow-up tweet, “just kidding I love you Sophia my queen.”

hopefully one with better makeup artists BOOM I roasted a robot next level shit https://t.co/3lajT6h9tB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2017

just kidding I love you Sophia my queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2017

But almost a month later, on Wednesday, Sophia got revenge on the model like any passive-aggressive high-school mean girl would: by bringing up Teigen’s tweet and appending a knowing emoji.

.@chrissyteigen It looks like we're both at #CES! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;) — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) January 11, 2018

Teigen (understandably) replied with “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” and then worried, “Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep.” But eventually the pair seemed to settle on meeting up at a French bistro and becoming friends. Keep your friends close and your artificially intelligent enemies closer?