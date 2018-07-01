Stedman Was the Real Winner of the 2018 Golden Globes

Photo: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is seated front and center at this year’s Golden Globes — naturally — next to her best friend Gayle King and longtime partner Stedman Graham. Though we’ve known about her and Stedman’s relationship for decades, it’s rare that we see him out and about or in the spotlight. Which is too bad because, if tonight proved anything, it’s that [Oprah voice] the world loves Stedman.

With his lush gray mustache, awestruck stare, and perpetually open mouth, he managed to steal the show every time the camera panned to him during this year’s awards. (No small feat when you’re seated next to Oprah.)

It was mostly because people thought he looked like he just ate an edible or six:

stedman: man these edibles is weak af, i'm taking another one



oprah: you sure?



later: pic.twitter.com/uh4WsvkbpS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 8, 2018

When I read a bad take and the kush hits pic.twitter.com/uFRuL1HsBD — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) January 8, 2018

Steadman one hundred percent does not realize he ate a "funny" cookie earlier pic.twitter.com/ldj15WjSUz — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) January 8, 2018

Would give anything to be as high as Steadman is right now #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ckCISKMg3S — Shira (@shiraselko) January 8, 2018

But also just because, after each Stedman sighting, we craved more:

Highlights so far:

-Stedman

-Willem Dafoe’s eyes

-Stedman

-Mary J. Blige texting

-Nicole Kidman thanking Laura Dern

-Stedman

-Frances McDormand waving the camera away — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) January 8, 2018

I would watch a four hour special on what Stedman does all day — Kate Baer (@KateJBaer) January 8, 2018

Congratulations to Stedman, today and every day.