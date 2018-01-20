Protestors Around the World Share Photos of the 2018 Women’s Marches

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Clutching signs with messages of resistance alongside thousands of friends and allies, people around the world are marching in one of the 200-plus Women’s March events this weekend. After more than 4 million people across the world marched in the inaugural Women’s March last year, protestors know that there is still so much to fight for — so they’re back in the streets, standing up for the rights of women and minorities.

As captured and shared on social media ﻿by protestors themselves, here are the best signs, biggest crowds, and most inspiring images from the women’s marches around the world.

