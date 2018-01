Protestors Around the World Share Photos of the 2018 Women’s Marches

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Clutching signs with messages of resistance alongside thousands of friends and allies, people around the world are marching in one of the 200-plus Women’s March events this weekend. After more than 4 million people across the world marched in the inaugural Women’s March last year, protestors know that there is still so much to fight for — so they’re back in the streets, standing up for the rights of women and minorities.

As captured and shared on social media by protestors themselves, here are the best signs, biggest crowds, and most inspiring images from the women’s marches around the world.

Clevelanders - get down to the #WomensMarch and stand up for justice, equality, and tolerance for humans everywhere! @ACLU pic.twitter.com/aT9fcOt8Jd — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) January 20, 2018

👐🏻👐🏼👐🏽👐🏾👐🏿 @the.wing A post shared by Audrey Gelman (@audreygelman) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:25am PST

Massive turnout in Toronto today to mark the 2nd Annual Women’s March! pic.twitter.com/xinwtxb9bg — dave lackie (@davelackie) January 20, 2018