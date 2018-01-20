Protestors Around the World Share Photos of the 2018 Women’s Marches

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Clutching signs with messages of resistance alongside thousands of friends and allies, people around the world are marching in one of the 200-plus Women’s March events this weekend. After more than 4 million people across the world marched in the inaugural Women’s March last year, protestors know that there is still so much to fight for — so they’re back in the streets, standing up for the rights of women and minorities.

As captured and shared on social media ﻿by protestors themselves, here are the best signs, biggest crowds, and most inspiring images from the women’s marches around the world.

Clevelanders - get down to the #WomensMarch and stand up for justice, equality, and tolerance for humans everywhere! @ACLU pic.twitter.com/aT9fcOt8Jd — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) January 20, 2018

👐🏻👐🏼👐🏽👐🏾👐🏿 @the.wing A post shared by Audrey Gelman (@audreygelman) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:25am PST

Massive turnout in Toronto today to mark the 2nd Annual Women’s March! pic.twitter.com/xinwtxb9bg — dave lackie (@davelackie) January 20, 2018