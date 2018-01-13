The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love parties! There seem to be, like, 1,568 fashion parties in New York and L.A. and *around the world* every week! Here are the highlights: Angelina Jolie posing for photos like a swan. Tracee Ellis Ross twinning with her stylist. And Olivia Culpo’s elegant take on sheer. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Group Photo: Issa Rae, Pamela Adlon, Emma Stone, and Gideon Adlon
At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.
Most Elegant Hot-Pink: Shamikah Martinez
Art Production Fund & Zoe Buckman Celebrate CHAMP in Brooklyn, New York.
Classiest Pajamas-With-Heels: Molly Howard of La Ligne, With Dianna Agron
At the Dinner at Home Party by Off White x Burton x Vogue in New York.
Best Metallic Jumpsuit: Sonequa Martin
At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.
Most Edwardian Riff: Hayley Paige
At the release party for Andi Dorfman’s new book Single State of Mind at Moxy Times Square in New York.
Sparkliest Shoulder Pads: Kyle Farmery
At IFC Films’ Freak Show After-Party at Public Arts in New York.
Best Swan Dress: Angelina Jolie
At the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards Cocktail Party in Santa Monica.
Chicest Skirts: Shari Loeffler and Isolde Brielmaier
The Art Production Fund & Zoe Buckman Celebrate CHAMP in Brooklyn, New York.
Most Sheer: Olivia Culpo
At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.
Sweetest Mother-Daughter Duo: Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
A a party celebrating Yolanda’s birthday and the premiere of her new Lifetime show in New York.
Best Homage to Cher: Andi Dorfman
At the release party for her new book Single State of Mind at Moxy Times Square in New York.
Most Stylish ‘Thing 1, Thing 2’ Interpretation: Tracee Ellis Ross and Karla Welch
At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.
Prettiest Day-to-Night Look: Zoe Buckman
The Art Production Fund & Zoe Buckman Celebrate CHAMP in Brooklyn, New York.
Nicest Use of Chartreuse: AnnaSophia Robb
At IFC Films’ Freak Show After-Party at Public Arts in New York.
Best Winter Bandeau: Selby Drummond
At the Dinner at Home Party by Off White x Burton x Vogue in New York.
Best Statement Mani-Pedi: Gigi Gorgeous
At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.
Prettiest Flats: Peggy Siegal
At the Seth Meyers Golden Globe After-Party at the Poppy Library in Los Angeles.