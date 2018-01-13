The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

I love parties! There seem to be, like, 1,568 fashion parties in New York and L.A. and *around the world* every week! Here are the highlights: Angelina Jolie posing for photos like a swan. Tracee Ellis Ross twinning with her stylist. And Olivia Culpo’s elegant take on sheer. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Group Photo: Issa Rae, Pamela Adlon, Emma Stone, and Gideon Adlon

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marie Claire

At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.

Most Elegant Hot-Pink: Shamikah Martinez

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Art Production Fund & Zoe Buckman Celebrate CHAMP in Brooklyn, New York.

Classiest Pajamas-With-Heels: Molly Howard of La Ligne, With Dianna Agron

Photo: Krista Schlueter

At the Dinner at Home Party by Off White x Burton x Vogue in New York.

Best Metallic Jumpsuit: Sonequa Martin

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marie Claire

At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.

Most Edwardian Riff: Hayley Paige

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

At the release party for Andi Dorfman’s new book Single State of Mind at Moxy Times Square in New York.

Sparkliest Shoulder Pads: Kyle Farmery

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

At IFC Films’ Freak Show After-Party at Public Arts in New York.

Best Swan Dress: Angelina Jolie

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards Cocktail Party in Santa Monica.

Chicest Skirts: Shari Loeffler and Isolde Brielmaier

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The Art Production Fund & Zoe Buckman Celebrate CHAMP in Brooklyn, New York.

Most Sheer: Olivia Culpo

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marie Claire

At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.

Sweetest Mother-Daughter Duo: Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

A a party celebrating Yolanda’s birthday and the premiere of her new Lifetime show in New York.

Best Homage to Cher: Andi Dorfman

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

At the release party for her new book Single State of Mind at Moxy Times Square in New York.

Most Stylish ‘Thing 1, Thing 2’ Interpretation: Tracee Ellis Ross and Karla Welch

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marie Claire

At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.

Prettiest Day-to-Night Look: Zoe Buckman

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The Art Production Fund & Zoe Buckman Celebrate CHAMP in Brooklyn, New York.

Nicest Use of Chartreuse: AnnaSophia Robb

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At IFC Films’ Freak Show After-Party at Public Arts in New York.

Best Winter Bandeau: Selby Drummond

Photo: Krista Schlueter

At the Dinner at Home Party by Off White x Burton x Vogue in New York.

Best Statement Mani-Pedi: Gigi Gorgeous

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marie Claire

At the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in West Hollywood.

Prettiest Flats: Peggy Siegal

Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Sansho Scott/BFA.com

At the Seth Meyers Golden Globe After-Party at the Poppy Library in Los Angeles.