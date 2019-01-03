These Are the Only Shoes I Want to Wear This Winter

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Even if you hate cold weather, you have to admit that it’s fun to shop for outerwear. From furry teddy-bear coats to sporty puffers, there are plenty of ways to have a good time while bundling up. On the shoe front, though, winter is a drag. Heeled boots can be beautiful, but half the time it’s too wet and cold to wear anything but clunky snow boots.

The combat boot has been my style savior for several reasons. The rugged sole has enough traction for icy surfaces, the tall shaft keeps your ankles warm, and many of them can be just as chic as a heeled boot. Combat boots may not work for every office environment, but on the weekends, the right pair can you take you to just about any occasion.

Whether you’re in the market to splurge on a designer pair that will last you a lifetime or looking for cheap durable ones for right now, shop below for our favorites.

The Edgy Boot

From $134 at Amazon Dr. Martens Jadon I’d own two pairs of these boots if I could — they’re just that good. Dr. Martens are notoriously stiff until you break them in properly (which can take a while), but these at least have a side zipper for extra convenience. From $134 at Amazon Buy $134 at Amazon Buy

The Boot for Hiking (Around the City)

$130 at Mango Lace-Up Leather Boots You probably shouldn’t wear these to trek up an actual mountain, but they add an outdoorsy flair when you’re running around town. $130 at Mango Buy

The Sleek Pair

The Trendy Ones

The Fuzzy Pair

The Boots for Street-Style Aspirants

$96 at Nordstrom Lucky Brand Idara II Genuine Calf Hair Bootie $96 (was $159, now 40% off) Leopard is a neutral. $96 at Nordstrom Buy

The Everyday Pair

$128 at ASOS Vagabond Diane Lace-Up Black Leather Military Boots $128 (was $214, now 40% off) No bells or whistles, just a solid pair of leather combat boots. $128 at ASOS Buy

If You’re Not Afraid of Dirt

$195 at Zappos Frye Veronica Combat Boot An all-white pair of combat boots is a special thing. $195 at Zappos Buy

If You Mostly Wear Black

$78 at Lord and Taylor Steve Madden Bam Leather Boots $78 (was $129, now 40% off) The laces lighten up a tough silhouette. $78 at Lord and Taylor Buy

The One You Can Wear With Skirts

$395 at Zappos Luxury Loeffler Randall Brady Stretch Knit Combat Boot The stretchy fit makes them a bit more feminine — less of a juxtaposition to skirts and dresses. $395 at Zappos Luxury Buy

If You Love Winter White

$328 at Diane Von Furstenberg In-Charge Leather Combat Boot The sole is sturdy enough to handle an inch or two of snow, but the white upper keeps things cool. $328 at Diane Von Furstenberg Buy

The Ones that Are Covered in Pearls

$398 at Saks Fifth Avenue Joie Halyn Pearl-Studded Combat Boots The unexpected studding makes this boot one-third pretty and two-thirds punk. $398 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If You Want More Height

$277 at Shopbop Marc Jacobs Bristol Laced-Up Boots $277 (was $395, now 30% off) If you absolutely must wear heels, get ones with traction. $277 at Shopbop Buy

The Subtly Sexy Pair

$598 at Saks Fifth Avenue Stuart Weitzman Lexy Leather Combat Boots The leather laces and slightly pointed toe give these a slight dominatrix vibe. $598 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission