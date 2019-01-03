These Are the Only Shoes I Want to Wear This Winter

Even if you hate cold weather, you have to admit that it’s fun to shop for outerwear. From furry teddy-bear coats to sporty puffers, there are plenty of ways to have a good time while bundling up. On the shoe front, though, winter is a drag. Heeled boots can be beautiful, but half the time it’s too wet and cold to wear anything but clunky snow boots.
The combat boot has been my style savior for several reasons. The rugged sole has enough traction for icy surfaces, the tall shaft keeps your ankles warm, and many of them can be just as chic as a heeled boot. Combat boots may not work for every office environment, but on the weekends, the right pair can you take you to just about any occasion.
Whether you’re in the market to splurge on a designer pair that will last you a lifetime or looking for cheap durable ones for right now, shop below for our favorites.
The Edgy Boot
I’d own two pairs of these boots if I could — they’re just that good. Dr. Martens are notoriously stiff until you break them in properly (which can take a while), but these at least have a side zipper for extra convenience.
The Boot for Hiking (Around the City)
The Sleek Pair
The Trendy Ones
Another way to get in on the croc-embossed leather trend.
The Fuzzy Pair
The Boots for Street-Style Aspirants
The Everyday Pair
If You’re Not Afraid of Dirt
If You Mostly Wear Black
The One You Can Wear With Skirts
If You Love Winter White
The Ones that Are Covered in Pearls
If You Want More Height
The Subtly Sexy Pair
