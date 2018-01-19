No one likes flakes, especially when they’re on your head. A dandruff shampoo is the most effective solution, but there are a lot out there. And then there’s the small matter of figuring out why your scalp is flaking at all. If your dandruff tends to occur seasonally, you might just have a dry scalp. Year-long flakes may indicate a skin condition, like psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis, a kind of eczema. But you can find relief no matter why your scalp is flaking. Below, the best dandruff shampoos for every kind of hair (and every kind of dandruff).

For Extreme Dandruff

Head to the doctor for a scalp check if your dandruff is especially stubborn. You might have psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis: two skin conditions that trigger flakes, and yet are unrelated to dry skin. My doctor prescribed a 2-percent ketoconazole shampoo when I was first diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis. It’s an anti-fungal treatment that restores balance to your scalp’s natural fungal ecosystem. My flakes vanished almost immediately, but the shampoo was incredibly drying. Try alternating every other wash with a moisturizing shampoo to find some relief.

The One Redditors Rave About

This is the over-the-counter version of my prescription shampoo. It’s equipped with the same active ingredient — ketoconazole — but in a smaller dose. It’s a big hit within the dandruff community on Reddit, although it is obviously not as effective as its prescription counterpart. I also love that it has an innocuous, barely-there scent. Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $9 at Amazon

If Your Hair is Curly, Dry, or Damaged

This shampoo requires you to take on an intense, month-long hair regimen. Per the instructions, I marinated my scalp with the shampoo for four minutes, two to three times a week, for my first month of use. Even though I typically wash my hair only once a week, the extra shampooing wasn’t damaging or drying. Dare I say it was gentle? Your flakes will be gone after the first month, and after that, you can switch to weekly washes. It’s exhausting at first, but you’ll be glad you held strong. Phyto Dandruff Treatment Shampoo $26 at Ulta

The Best-Smelling Option

Instead of chemical exfoliants or ketoconazole, Philip B’s Anti-Flake shampoo uses zinc and coal tar to fight dandruff. They work to normalize your scalp’s natural oil production and slow down the rate at which scalp skin cells die and flake off. Philip B’s shampoo is perfect if your dandruff situation is mild to moderate, and I can’t get over how great it smells: like a hippie oil store. Philip B Anti-Flake II Relief Shampoo $42 at Dermstore

The Most Luxurious One

While most dandruff shampoos are at the very least a little bit drying, Sachajuan’s is actually moisturizing. It makes my hair feel soft and the bottle is actually pretty (and not an embarrassing medicinal-looking thing). The shampoo uses salicylic and lactic acid to remove flakes, and a few different oils in the mix help soothe your scalp. Though this isn’t the most powerful dandruff fighter, using it is the most pleasant experience. Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo $28 at Dermstore

The $6 Option

After my highly-effective-yet-terribly-drying prescription ran out, my dermatologist recommended Neutrogena’s shampoo. It employs a three-percent salicylic acid formula to chemically exfoliate your scalp, meaning that it first lifts and then removes gross flakes — kind of like a chemical peel for your scalp. It’s just as drying as the prescription stuff, but easier to find and much cheaper. And if you want to save even more money, my dermatologist says that it pulls double-duty as an acne facial cleanser, too. Neutrogena T-Sal Shampoo $6 at Amazon

If Your Hair Is Dyed

Color-treated hair costs a lot of money, so it makes sense you that you’d rather not play a game of chance when it comes to finding the right shampoo. This one from Redken is formulated with pyrithione zinc, which treats dandruff without stripping your hair color. It’s also convenient: I can apply the shampoo to my dry scalp and let it marinate before heading into the shower (or it works on a wet scalp, too). Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo $19 at Ulta

