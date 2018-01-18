The 8 Best Face Exfoliators for Soft, Velvety Skin

In the old days, exfoliating your face was about as delicate a process as resurfacing your floors. But the newest generation of products lets you achieve clear, smooth skin without rubbing it raw.

There are two kinds of exfoliators: Physical ones slough off dead skin cells using grains, while chemical ones do it using face acids. Both will give you softer skin without turning you red or creating wrinkles in the process. The market has a ton right now, and we’ve probably tried most of them. Below, we’ve rounded up the best ones for creamy, velvety, bump-free skin.

This very gentle physical exfoliator from Tatcha comes in an easily transportable powder. Add a little water, and the formula transforms into a milky lather with grains of soft Japanese rice bran. The grains are so delicate that you might wonder, “Is this even working?” but the proof is in the aftermath, when your skin will feel soft and not at all tight. TATCHA Rice Enzyme Powder $65 at Sephora

This exfoliator has a very similar texture to Tatcha’s and very similar ingredients — but it also has the endorsement of Cate Blanchett, patron saint of perfect skin. Like Tatcha’s, it uses rice bran to exfoliate, but adds a blend of salicylic acid (most commonly seen in acne products) and soothing, anti-inflammation ingredients like green tea and colloidal oatmeal. Because it comes in a powder, it’s great for travel. DERMALOGICA Daily Microfoliant $55 at Ulta

