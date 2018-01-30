The Best Facial Expressions At the State of the Union

In America, when we want to know what is happening in Washington we’ll look to polls, scour Twitter, and call in a clown-car of pundits.

But perhaps the best way to know how our elected officials really feel about the future of this country is to stare into their eyes as they are forced to sit through President Trump’s first State of the Union. Is there a cunning resolve behind their golf clap? (Mike Pence.) A deep faith in who is actually in charge? (Paul Ryan.) Seething anger? (Nancy Pelosi).

In fact, maybe the the best indicator of the actual state of the union is buried somewhere in the faces of our Congress people.

See if you can figure anything out:

Find someone who hate claps at you the way @timkaine does. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/mQhUp7XBPv — Carol Hartsell (@carolrhartsell) January 31, 2018

I feel ya pic.twitter.com/naUCCWnrNy — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 31, 2018

.@POTUS: "We celebrate our police, our military, and our amazing veterans as heroes who deserve our total and unwavering support." #SOTU https://t.co/bSKVTnBRxv pic.twitter.com/8rzT3QtwIr — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 31, 2018

Live look at Black Twitter taking in this mess of a speech #SOTU pic.twitter.com/RgEDrCvPeX — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 31, 2018

when homeboy at the bar actually comes back after buying you that drink #SOTU pic.twitter.com/lUsgV0NEgl — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 31, 2018