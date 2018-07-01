What’s the perfect complement to black formalwear? Red lipstick, apparently. At this year’s Golden Globes more actresses than ever painted their lips with the energetic color. Tracee Ellis Ross, a red lip evangelist, wore a matte version from Chanel. The Crown’s Claire Foy opted for a bright, effervescent red-orange, as did Christina Hendricks, while Gal Gadot wore a red mixed with a tinge of purple. But wait, there’s more! Click the slideshow below to see all of the electric reds that walked the red carpet.