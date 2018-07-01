The Latest on the Cut

6:30 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 8

You might feel a shift in your thinking, or a sharpening focus.

1:10 a.m.

This Year’s Golden Globes Was Elevated by Women (and Especially Oprah)

Only Winfrey made everybody feel what the moment was about.

12:52 a.m.

The Highs and Lows of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards

From Oprah to Franco.

12:17 a.m.

Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech Was So Powerful

Her speech was more important than anyone expected, and we expected a lot.

12:04 a.m.

The Story Behind Connie Britton’s Sweater

Why her Poverty is Sexist top had people take notice.

Yesterday at 11:56 p.m.

All the Mentions of Sexual Harassment During the Golden Globes

“Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen.”

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

All of the Stars Wore Red Lipstick at the Golden Globes

It was everywhere.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

Natalie Portman Announces ‘All-Male Nominees’ in Scathing Golden Globes Moment

Portman didn’t pull any punches when introducing the entirely male field of directorial nominees.

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Watch Oprah’s Incredibly Moving Speech at the Golden Globes

She is the first black woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

The Funniest Tweets From This Year’s Golden Globes

“Imagine the shame of ever disappointing Laura Dern.”

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

What Did James Franco Do to Ally Sheedy?

Sheedy accused Franco of … something after his Golden Globes win.

Yesterday at 9:54 p.m.

Most Awkward Moments From the Golden Globes

James Franco births a meme, Issa Rae is asked what she would call the memoir she already wrote, and more.

Yesterday at 9:47 p.m.

Why Meher Tatna Wore Red to the Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association president had a good reason.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

Someone Give Winona Ryder a Golden Globe for This L’Oréal Commercial

In which her career is compared to damaged hair.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

Stedman Was the Real Winner of the 2018 Golden Globes

The world could not get enough of Mr. Oprah.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

The Best Thing About The Red Carpet Was Celebs Calling Out E!

Eva Longoria, Debra Messing, Laura Dern, and Sarah Jessica Parker all called out the network for gender pay disparity on the red carpet.

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

We Love Viola Davis And Her Hair

The one and only.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Kendall Jenner’s Leg Attended the Golden Globes

A big night for Kendall’s right leg!

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Lena Waithe Is Creating the Culture

The Emmy winner simply tells the stories that she knows best. The difference is that, suddenly, everyone wants to listen.

Yesterday at 8:57 p.m.

The Golden Globes Red Carpet Coverage Changes, But Only a Little

The pre-shows on E! and NBC were more serious than usual, and just as awkward as ever.