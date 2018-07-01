Can You Guess the Makeup Trend That Dominated This Year’s Golden Globes?

By
Tracee Ellis Ross, Claire Foy, Zoe Kravitz, and Helen Mirren at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Claire Foy, Zoe Kravitz, and Helen Mirren at the 2018 Golden Globes. Photo: Getty Images

What’s the perfect complement to black formalwear? Red lipstick, apparently. At this year’s Golden Globes more actresses than ever painted their lips with the energetic color. Tracee Ellis Ross, a red lip evangelist, wore a matte version from Chanel. The Crown’s Claire Foy opted for a bright, effervescent red-orange, as did Christina Hendricks, while Gal Gadot wore a red mixed with a tinge of purple. But wait, there’s more! Click the slideshow below to see all of the electric reds that walked the red carpet.

Begin Slideshow

Tags:

Almost Everyone Followed This Beauty Trend at the Globes