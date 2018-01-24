The Best Reactions to Meryl Streep Joining Big Little Lies Season 2

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Twitter is, by and large, a cesspool where trolls and sad bloggers go to shout at and about each other. But for a few brief, glorious moments on Wednesday afternoon, the troubled souls of Twitter dot com were united in joy by a single, momentous piece of news: Meryl Streep is joining the cast of Big Little Lies Season 2.

Streep will play Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright, who, according to the casting breakdown is “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry’s death” and “arrives in Monterey searching for answers.” What could possibly be better than Meryl Streep searching for answers?!

Here are some of the best reactions to the news.

All the excitement:

*extremely Oprah loves bread voice*



MERYL STREEP IS GOING TO BE IN BIG LITTLE LIES SEASON 2 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 24, 2018

if it were 2006, I would have already changed my "Religious Views" on Facebook to "Meryl Streep on Big Little Lies" — Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) January 24, 2018

MERYL STREEP IN SEASON TWO OF 'BIG LITTLE LIES' IS EVERYTHING I NEVER KNEW MY MOODBOARD COULD EVER BE.



I NEVER EVER THOUGHT TO DREAM THIS BIG. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 24, 2018

All the people who were initially skeptical about a second season:

"There's no way they can do a sequel to Big Little Lies! No way! Where could they possib-" pic.twitter.com/1PBfRDQVHY — Meghan O'Keefe (@megsokay) January 24, 2018

Me: Season 1 was great, but I'm not really sure if there should be a season 2 of Big Little Lies.



Them: Meryl Streep is in it.



Me: pic.twitter.com/5LowzeaOt0 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 24, 2018

All the awards predictions:

can't believe meryl streep will be the first person to win an oscar for a TV performance — Julie Kosin (@juliekosin) January 24, 2018

Meryl Streep and Laura Dern duking it out on the Big Little Lies 2 set to see who's going to win the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie pic.twitter.com/1LgQaZHNv4 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 24, 2018

Meryl Streep vs. Helena Bonham Carter in Best Supporting Actress in a Drama — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 24, 2018

Just engrave Meryl Streep's name on all the TV awards and send them to her now to save time. #BigLittleLies — Travon Free (@Travon) January 24, 2018

And this compelling theory:

Murphy Brown starred Candice Bergen, who lived with Terry Melcher at 10050 Cielo Drive where Sharon Tate was murdered, who will played by Hilary Duff, who covered Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies, which if you add BIG to you get Big Little Lies, which casted Meryl Streep... pic.twitter.com/IuaedxLcPj — Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) January 24, 2018