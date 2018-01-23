Now’s the Time to Stock Up on Hats, Gloves, and Scarves

By

Random warm spells aside, it’s still winter, and we’re probably going to see more freezing temperatures before March rolls around. If you’ve spent your entire clothing allowance on a chic winter coat, not to worry! The good news is you can still find plenty of good hats, gloves, and scarves for under $50, especially now that everything’s on sale. From a bright, Céline-inspired scarf to a ridiculously cheap cashmere beanie, here are the best cold-weather accessories on the market now. Scroll below to shop all of our favorites.

If You Love Fuzzy Things

Textured Knit Beanie
Photo: Brown, Indya

Not only does this hat look like cotton candy, but it’s almost criminally soft.

Textured Knit Beanie
$13 at Mango

If You Can’t Stop Texting

Free People Fingerless Gloves

These keep your wrists and palms warm but let your fingers do the talking.

Free People Fingerless Gloves
Original Price: $28, Sale Price: $17 (40% off) at Nordstrom

Touch-Screen Gloves

Leather Touch Screen Gloves

When it’s too cold for any finger exposure, these will let you use your phone and look stylish doing it.

Leather Touch Screen Gloves
Original Price: $32, Sale Price: $22 (30% off) at Asos

A Céline-Esque Scarf

Woven Scarf

Thanks to Céline, this winter has been the season of the bright, fringed scarf. While the runway version is so thick it’s practically a blanket, this version is slim enough to tuck underneath an overcoat.

Woven Scarf
$18 at H&M

The Cool, Color-Blocked Beanie

Wool Beanie

Stick out in a sea of black beanies.

Wool Beanie
$29 at & Other Stories

When You Need an Extra Layer

Topshop Colorblock Cape
Photo: Brown, Indya

Take layering to the next level.

Topshop Colorblock Cape
Original Price: $60, Sale Price: $30 (50% off) at Nordstrom

Cashmere Gloves on Sale

Portolano Solid Cashmere Gloves

Portolano gloves are usually triple the price, so this is a great deal. Buy them in multiples.

Portolano Solid Cashmere Gloves
$22 at Century 21

A Cashmere Hat on Sale

Cashmere Beanie

For under $20, expect this to go fast.

Cashmere Beanie
Original Price: $30, Sale Price: $19 (27% off) at H&M

If You Want Instant Sophistication

Du Jour Beret
Photo: Brown, Indya

Berets make everyone look polished, and they work with almost every head shape.With over 12 colors to choose from, get one for every mood.

Du Jour Beret
$28 at Free People

The Ultrawarm Scarf

Wool Cashmere Rib Scarf
Photo: Brown, Indya

It doesn’t get much warmer than wool and cashmere. This will also go with any type of outerwear, from puffers to classic pea coats.

Wool Cashmere Rib Scarf
$40 at Everlane

For a Fancy Night Out

Faux Fur Snood

Dress up a boring overcoat with a fluffy, furry snood.

Faux Fur Snood
Original Price: $60, Sale Price: $30 (50% off) at Mango

If You Hate Gloves

Luxefuzz Mittens
Photo: Brown, Indya

Try a cozy pair of mittens. The “luxefuzz” material is especially great for keeping heat in.

Luxefuzz Mittens
Original Price: $58, Sale Price: $44 (25% off) at Lou & Grey

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

Now’s the Time to Stock Up on Hats, Gloves, and Scarves