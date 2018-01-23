Now’s the Time to Stock Up on Hats, Gloves, and Scarves

Random warm spells aside, it’s still winter, and we’re probably going to see more freezing temperatures before March rolls around. If you’ve spent your entire clothing allowance on a chic winter coat, not to worry! The good news is you can still find plenty of good hats, gloves, and scarves for under $50, especially now that everything’s on sale. From a bright, Céline-inspired scarf to a ridiculously cheap cashmere beanie, here are the best cold-weather accessories on the market now. Scroll below to shop all of our favorites.
If You Love Fuzzy Things
Not only does this hat look like cotton candy, but it’s almost criminally soft.
If You Can’t Stop Texting
These keep your wrists and palms warm but let your fingers do the talking.
Touch-Screen Gloves
When it’s too cold for any finger exposure, these will let you use your phone and look stylish doing it.
A Céline-Esque Scarf
Thanks to Céline, this winter has been the season of the bright, fringed scarf. While the runway version is so thick it’s practically a blanket, this version is slim enough to tuck underneath an overcoat.
The Cool, Color-Blocked Beanie
Stick out in a sea of black beanies.
When You Need an Extra Layer
Take layering to the next level.
Cashmere Gloves on Sale
Portolano gloves are usually triple the price, so this is a great deal. Buy them in multiples.
A Cashmere Hat on Sale
For under $20, expect this to go fast.
If You Want Instant Sophistication
Berets make everyone look polished, and they work with almost every head shape.With over 12 colors to choose from, get one for every mood.
The Ultrawarm Scarf
It doesn’t get much warmer than wool and cashmere. This will also go with any type of outerwear, from puffers to classic pea coats.
For a Fancy Night Out
Dress up a boring overcoat with a fluffy, furry snood.
If You Hate Gloves
Try a cozy pair of mittens. The “luxefuzz” material is especially great for keeping heat in.
