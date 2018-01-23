The Latest on the Cut

26 mins ago

A Bunch Of TV Writers Are Building A Salary Transparency Database

The spreadsheet is open for writers to add their job titles and compensation levels.

8:30 p.m.

Biggest Bombshells in New Report on Radio Host Garrison Keillor

The host of A Prairie Home Companion reportedly had a history of harassing female employees.

6:03 p.m.

A Lot More Women Are Going to Be Able to Wear Madewell Jeans

Both J.Crew and Madewell will offer multiple styles up to size 35.

5:36 p.m.

11 Weird and Wonderful Menswear Trends We Can Get Behind in 2018

From Segways to Halloween masks.

5:27 p.m.

Guests at Exclusive Male-Only Fundraiser Behave Exactly As Expected

A new report describes the blatant sexual harassment at the Presidents Club Charity Dinner.

5:22 p.m.

10 Years of Research Went Into These New Skin-Care Products

They’re holistic.

5:19 p.m.

Hey Health Nuts: Meet the 2018 Update to Oil Pulling

These oils taste like dessert.

5:07 p.m.

Senator Tammy Duckworth Is Pregnant

And she’ll become the first senator to give birth while in office.

4:52 p.m.

The CEO Who Loves Gucci Heels

Hunt & Gather’s Jolie Hunt-Potter can’t say no to fancy footwear.

4:46 p.m.

Congressman Calls a Former Aide His ‘Soul Mate,’ But Denies Harassing Her

Representative Patrick Meehan denies harassing a former aide who received a taxpayer-funded settlement.

4:37 p.m.

Kim Kardashian West Teases 3 New Fragrances

She’s keeping busy this month.

3:32 p.m.

So Uh, the Guy Who Played Barney Is Now a Tantric-Sex Specialist

David Joyner wants to help his “goddesses” reach a “higher and more blissful state of awareness.”

2:52 p.m.

Now’s the Time to Stock Up on Hats, Gloves, and Scarves

Cashmere on sale!

2:47 p.m.

Group Projects Poignant Women’s Rights Message Onto Trump Hotel

Yesterday marked one year since the Global Gag Rule executive order.

2:15 p.m.

Meditation Is a Terrible Strategy for Self-Improvement

A new book argues that having goals for your meditation means you’re doing it wrong.

1:11 p.m.

Dior Used Temporary Tattoos to Make an Empowering Statement

Tattoo and eyeliner inspiration at their couture show.

1:00 p.m.

My Baby Cried More Than Yours, and No One Knows Why

Colic is a common condition, but it’s still a medical mystery.

1:00 p.m.

The New Gloria Allred Documentary Makes a Case for Public Shaming

The new film premiered this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival.

12:57 p.m.

Could This Be the Next Fyre Festival?

NYC VIP Access is selling deals that seem way too good to be true.

12:57 p.m.

Melania Trump Is Not Going to Davos With the President Anymore

The First Lady will not be accompanying the president on this trip.